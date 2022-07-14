Jobchain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $79.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

