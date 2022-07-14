Jefferies Financial Group Trims Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Price to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $35.58 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.