JCP Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 244,000 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 244,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,000. United Natural Foods accounts for 7.2% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 12,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

