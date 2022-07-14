ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

ITT opened at $65.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. ITT has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

