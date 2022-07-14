iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.81. 490,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 408,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.41.

Featured Stories

