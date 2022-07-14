iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.44. 13,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,275. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

