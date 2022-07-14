iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Shares Bought by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $556,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $34.62. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,877. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.