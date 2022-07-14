Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 98.5% in June

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PUI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.189 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

