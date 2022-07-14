Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

