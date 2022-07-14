Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

BKNG stock traded down $56.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,681.27. 29,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,033. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,678.01 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,021.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,212.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

