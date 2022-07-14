Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.6% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

TSM traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. 488,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,561,341. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $434.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

