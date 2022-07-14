Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

