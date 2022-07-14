Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Cap of $188,867.37

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $188,867.37 and $11.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

