Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $33,598.80 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

