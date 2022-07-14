Insider Selling: Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,240.42.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00.

Shares of MOZ stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.35. 494,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,109. The company has a market cap of C$345.46 million and a P/E ratio of -39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. Marathon Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC downgraded Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

