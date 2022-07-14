Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total transaction of 10,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,462,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BLZE traded up 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 5.07. 61,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.96. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.85 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

