Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,285.94 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.11) per share, with a total value of £8,285.94 ($9,854.83).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($41.88) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($9,841.04).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($44.49) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($9,833.03).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,621.50 ($43.07) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($48.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,785.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,624.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,731.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($49.36) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($47.57) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($44.96) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($40.79) to GBX 5,040 ($59.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,230 ($38.42) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,038.67 ($48.03).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

