Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Update

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

