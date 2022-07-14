INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $80.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDT. Colliers Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.80 per share, with a total value of $1,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 708,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,864,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,179. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $593.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

