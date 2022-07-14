Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.33. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

