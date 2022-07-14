H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 2.3%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 2,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRUFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

