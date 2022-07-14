Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Down 0.7%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.35). Approximately 9,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 201,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.81. The company has a market capitalization of £376.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.84), for a total value of £14,224.92 ($16,918.32).

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

