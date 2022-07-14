Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 161,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,473,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

