HC Wainwright Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $283.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $166.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

