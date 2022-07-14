Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235.75 ($14.70).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 824.80 ($9.81) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678.50 ($19.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,472.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.99.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

