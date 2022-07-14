Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HLGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 900 ($10.70) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.01) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,235.75 ($14.70).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 824.80 ($9.81) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,678.50 ($19.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,472.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,041.99.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.