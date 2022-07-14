Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 304,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,461. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

