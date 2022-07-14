Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,016 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 5.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 1.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $61,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

HALO traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $46.82. 22,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

