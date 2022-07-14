Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

HAE stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.36. 242,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $451,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

