Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,058,183.20 in Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grove Collaborative (Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.