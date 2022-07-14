Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 158.75 ($1.89). Approximately 476,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 879,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.90).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.54. The stock has a market cap of £859.30 million and a P/E ratio of 755.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £20,002.75 ($23,790.14).

