GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Shares of GP opened at $3.31 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
