GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of GP opened at $3.31 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

GreenPower Motor ( NASDAQ:GP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 89.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

