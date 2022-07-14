Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.40.

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.65 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.24. 286,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.84. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$29.93 and a one year high of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

