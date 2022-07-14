Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,930. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

