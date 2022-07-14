Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 8.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 72,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
