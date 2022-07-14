Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 8.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 72,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,251,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

