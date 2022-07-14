Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $60,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,520,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,652,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,231,000 after purchasing an additional 235,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 20,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,527. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

