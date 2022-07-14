Godsey & Gibb Associates Invests $19.96 Million in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 359,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. BCE accounts for approximately 7.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BCE by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 100,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,722. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

