Global Blue Group (GB) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Global Blue Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group Competitors 348 2407 4601 59 2.59

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 75.57%. Given Global Blue Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group -68.01% N/A -9.49% Global Blue Group Competitors -43.56% -1,557.88% -10.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $146.41 million -$110.71 million 31.67 Global Blue Group Competitors $869.10 million $1.09 million -27.46

Global Blue Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Global Blue Group competitors beat Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

