Gitcoin Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00010754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,309.72 or 1.00039012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.