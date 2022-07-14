GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.67. 14,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,275. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

