General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 92,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.