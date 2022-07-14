General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,801,000 after acquiring an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

NYSE GD traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

