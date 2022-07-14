Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 448,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,961,031 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

