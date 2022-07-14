Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $795,553.07 and $479,918.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

