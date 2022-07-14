Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 37,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,537. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

