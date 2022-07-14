First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 284.0% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

