First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DALI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $5,773,000.

