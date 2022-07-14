Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 151,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.38. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.89 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 in the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

