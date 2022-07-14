Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
