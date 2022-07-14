Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

