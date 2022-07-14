Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50, RTT News reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,585,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,267. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 47.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

